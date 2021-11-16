Labour leader Keir Starmer slams 'anti-Zionist anti-Semitism'

During a keynote speech at the yearly Labour Friends of Israel lunch, UK Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer called out “anti-Zionist anti-Semitism.”

Starmer used the speech to explain why he has dedicated himself to fighting anti-Semitism, the UK Jewish News reported.

“The changes [the Labour Party] made to our procedures allow us to confront the symptoms,” Starmer said. “Anti-Zionist anti-Semitism is the antithesis of the Labour tradition. It denies the Jewish people alone a right of self-determination.”

He continued: “It equates Zionism with racism, focusses obsessively on the world’s sole Jewish state and holds it to standards no other country is subjected.“

Starmer spoke about his wife Victoria, who is Jewish, and her family, while explaining that his job combating anti-Semitism was not done

“Our work is by no means yet complete, but I give this pledge to you today: We will not give up this fight against this kind of racism, bigotry, and hatred….until it is finally won!“

He also added that Labour would not support BDS. He said that he would work to “promote peace” between Israel and the PA.

The event was attended by over 300 people, including British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl and the Community Security Trust’s Mark Gardner.