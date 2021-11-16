Israeli diplomats visit couple in Turkish prison

Israeli Consul in Istanbul Ronen Levy and Consul General Udi Itam visited Natali Oknin in Turkish prison Tuesday.

The Israeli diplomats also met with the prison authorities to ensure that the Oknin couple would receive proper conditions in prison. The meeting lasted a long time, and the diplomats provided the couple with changes of clothing and other items.

Natali and Mordy Oknin were arrested last week for taking pictures of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's palace in Istanbul and charged with espionage.

After the visit, the couple's family was updated by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz and the staff of the consulate in Istanbul.

The Foreign Ministry is in constant contact with the family and updates them at every stage of the process.

Earlier Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu accused the couple of "political and military espionage" and stated that "the courts will decide" their fate.

Israel maintains that Natali and Mordy Oknin are innocent civilians and rejects the Turkish government's claims that they engaged in espionage.

Experts warn that if the couple is not released in the coming days, the chances that they face trial and many years in prison will increase greatly. Minister Soylu's comments appear to signal that a release is not imminent.