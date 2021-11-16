Education Committee call for more focus on Temple Mount in schools

The Knesset's Education Committee convened to discuss the study of the Temple Mount's heritage in the education system, the possibility of incorporating it more into the curriculum.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) said: "My feeling is that the story of the Temple Mount is swept under the table and even when taught then it is about the first or second house and the Temple Mount is not only sacred in the past it is also sacred today and relevant today."

"I am a resident of Hebron and we have seen student tours of the Cave of the Patriarchs, tours that contribute, empower and teach so much. I would not be surprised if there are only a few schools that toured the Temple Mount," he said.

MK Amir Ohana of the Likud said: "I have a lot of love for the heritage of the people of Israel. There was an injustice in 1967 when we liberated the Temple Mount but the work was not completed and we did not allow free worship for all religions. There has been a surge of people going up there lately. I will also phrase carefully and say that there is also a reduction of the restrictions on the people going up to the Temple Mount.

Lt. Col. Nati Gur, commander of the David area at the police station, clarified to Knesset members: "Schools can go up to the Temple Mount without any exceptional conditions. The police secure any group that ascends the Temple Mount and there is no need for private security on the Temple Mount. The security guard that accompanies the class can wait for them at the entrance, and guide them afterward through the Muslim Quarter. "

Former Knesset member Yehuda Glick called for the issue of the Temple Mount to be included in the education system: "Find a way that to ensure that every student studies and visits the Temple Mount."

MK Yom Tov Kalfon of the Yamina faction mentioned that the Temple Mount is more important than the Western Wall, "I was not born here and I was surprised that everyone in the country thinks the Western Wall is more important than the Temple Mount and in my eyes it is an embarrassment for prior generations. The discussion today is a wake-up call to the education system. If school groups are sent to Poland despite the logistics, then it is also possible to go to the Temple Mount. "

Yamina faction chairman MK Nir Orbach: ''The place of the Temple Mount needs to be understood. Even if there is disagreement on the halakhic and political side one should know that the Temple Mount is the holiest place for the Jewish people. We flock to the Western Wall, but we should know that it is of a lesser significance than the Temple Mount. There is public confusion and a lack of knowledge on the subject. I hope there will be a change in the education system on the subject of the Temple Mount."