Family who lost 2 sons in Meron disaster welcomes baby boy

The Engelard family from Jerusalem, who lost two sons in the Lag Ba'omer disaster in Meron earlier this year, on Tuesday morning welcomed a baby boy, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Among the 45 victims of the Meron disaster were 14-year-old Moshe Natan Neta Engelard and 9-year-old Yehoshua Engelard. Now, nearly seven months later, their family has reason to rejoice.

The two boys had traveled to Meron together and were observed seconds before the disaster struck as they walked together down the exit path from the Toldot Aharon bonfire.

After the bodies were identified, a note was found in one of their pockets, upon which the names of his schoolmates were written: The boy had intended to pray for his classmates during his trip to Meron.

The Engelard boys were not the only siblings to be killed in the disaster: Another sibling set included Moshe Mordechai Elchadad, 12, and Yosef David Elchadad, 18, also of Jerusalem.