Jerusalem woman in critical condition after home birth goes awry

A Jerusalem woman is in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, after suffering massive blood loss while attempting to give birth at home.

The 22-year-old woman started going into labor at her home in the Makor Baruch neighborhood of Jerusalem Tuesday.

After complaining of contractions, an ambulance was called to evacuate her to the hospital.

When the ambulance team arrived, however, they found the woman suffering from massive bleeding.

The team rushed her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, while attempting to resuscitate her en route.

After arriving at the hospital, the woman gave birth, but remains in critical condition.

The newborn boy is in stable condition.

According to a report by Channel 12, the woman is said to be generally healthy, with no listed pre-existing medical conditions, but suffered massive bleeding while trying to give birth naturally at home. Hospital officials are investigating the cause of the bleeding.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 35-year-old mother of four collapsed at her home in the Hadera area and died, just days after being released from the hospital after giving birth.