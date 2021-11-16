Report: Senior haredi officials held talks with Yair Lapid

Senior sources in the Knesset's haredi parties held talks in the past few weeks with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), who is also Alternate Prime Minister, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to the report, the haredi parties made several budget requests, and some of them received a positive response and were inserted into the budget.

A senior source in the haredi parties confirmed to Kikar Hashabbat: "There were talks, it's not a secret that we talk with Yair Lapid. There were specific demands, and indeed to some of them Lapid gave a positive response."

"We must emphasize: Between here and headlines about cooperation with the government is a huge gap. There is no such plan. But Lapid was definitely a listening ear on certain issues for which we needed his help. In the end, he is the one running the country. From our place in the opposition, we can only try to save what we can, without expressing support for the evil government."

Yesh Atid confirmed the report, and a source in the party said, "When they need something - they know who to ask, and they do ask."

On Monday, MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) said, "None of us are in the Knesset only in order to scream. We're always trying to push forward and do small things."

At the same time, he added, "We won't make a deal in which we'll stop acting like an opposition."