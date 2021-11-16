Tucker: Facts in Rittenhouse trial so different from what we've been told
Tucker Carlson examines the role of the media in the homicide case.
Tags: Tucker Carlson Fox News Trending
Gavel (illustration)
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaTucker: Facts in Rittenhouse trial so different from what we've been told
Tucker: Facts in Rittenhouse trial so different from what we've been told
Tucker Carlson examines the role of the media in the homicide case.
Tags: Tucker Carlson Fox News Trending
Gavel (illustration)
iStock
top