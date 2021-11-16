Health Ministry: Over one-third of Israelis unvaccinated

On Monday, 521 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed, representing 0.70% of the COVID-19 test results received that day, Health Ministry data showed. The new cases bring the number of active coronavirus cases countrywide to 5,707 total.

Though the number of new cases, and the positivity rate, both show a definite rise since Sunday, the other numbers continue to drop.

At the same time, 182 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, with 134 in serious condition, including 101 whose condition is critical. Ninety-one COVID-19 patients are intubated, and 31 are on heart-lung (ECMO) machines.

The number of COVID-19 deaths remained stable, however, standing at 8,143 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry, over a third (33.61%) of Israelis remain unvaccinated, though a large percentage of these are children under age 12, for whom vaccines have not yet arrived (5-11) or not been approved (0-4). Another 56.76% have received three doses of a coronavirus vaccine, while the remaining 9.63% have received just two doses.