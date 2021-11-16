Winter to return to Israel as weekend nears

After a week of hot, dry November weather, Israel may be settling in for winter.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a drop in temperatures.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and there may be light rainfall, but temperatures will remain much the same as Tuesday's.

According to Meteo-Tech, Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with no significant change in temperatures.

Friday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop. There may be light rainfall.

Friday night will see rains and thunderstorms in northern Israel and along the coast.

The rain and thunderstorms will continue Saturday, especially in the north and center of the country, and temperatures will drop to below seasonal average.