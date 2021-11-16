MK Strock: 'Lives of Jews in Jerusalem aren't important enough'

Members of the Religious Zionist party on Monday visited the Maaleh Hazeitim neighborhood in Jerusalem, hearing from the residents about the "night under siege" they experienced on Saturday evening.

During the visit, the residents spoke with MK Orit Strock, who chairs the party in the Knesset, and who related that her party is demanding one simple thing: "that the police provide security here, just as the residents of Jerusalem, Israel's capital city, deserve."

"It should not dedicate all of its forces to dispersing riots at the Chords Bridge instead of protecting the lives of the residents who are supposed to be able to live here in peace and tranquility," she said.

According to her, if a situation in which Arab rioters who hurl rocks and firebombs from a few meters away from Jews' homes is allowed to continue and the police do not send forces to disperse them, then the conclusion is that the desire to protect the welfare and security of the residents is not that serious.

She also said that the recent incidents in Maaleh Hazeitim are absolutely connected to the other incidents which have occurred recently, including the violent brawl in Soroka Medical Center, the wave of terror and increasing violence, agricultural crime, and more.

"It's all connected, because in the end, it's all a question of dividing police resources and what priorities are," Strock explained. "Apparently Jewish residents who live a few meters away from the Western Wall and the Temple Mount, and the safety of those hospitalized in Soroka, are not important enough and are not at the top of the priority list. And that's a very serious thing, in my opinion."