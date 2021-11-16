Meretz minister: We have a commitment to the Palestinians

A conference of donor countries to the Palestinian Authority is convening this week, after more than two years in which face-to-face meetings were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Israeli delegation to the conference is headed by the Minister of Regional Cooperation, Esawi Frej (Meretz).

"We are sitting with the Palestinians, we have an agreement and a commitment. We are responsible for the Palestinian economy, and we are going to call during the conference on international communities to lend a hand - very simple. I am doing here what Bibi did 10 years ago under the table, except that we do it on the table. There is a protocol between us and the Palestinians, and one shekel cannot enter the PA without our permission," Frej said in an interview with Radio 103FM on Monday.

He also commented on the disagreements between Minister Ayelet Shaked and MK Waleed Taha (Ra’am) over the Electricity Law.

Shaked recently delayed the legislation, which would permit the connection of tens of thousands of illegally built homes in the Arab sector to the electricity grid.

"Everyone in this disagreement wants to demonstrate to his group that he stands his ground. This problem was on the table. We need to be flexible, we are talking about basic things for the citizen, we are talking about electricity," said Frej.