Six teens wounded in shooting in Colorado

At least six teenagers are at the hospital after multiple people were shot at a park in Aurora, Colorado, on Monday.

The teens are ages 14 to 18, Aurora police said. An 18-year self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said, according to ABC News.

The shooting occurred north of Aurora Central High School at Nome Park, and the school is on a secure perimeter.

The suspect remains at large, according to CNN.

A source briefed on the investigation told ABC News that students from the high school are among those injured, but it is unclear if the injuries include gunshot wounds.

Aurora Central High School had more than 2,000 students as of 2019, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.