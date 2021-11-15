Security forces thwart weapon smuggling attempt on Jordan border

Some of the weapons that were seized

IDF lookouts and forces of the Central Unit of the Israel Police on Monday evening foiled a weapon smuggling attempt on the border with Jordan.

The forces identified two suspicious men moving along the border area and carrying bags with them.

Police officers then ambushed the suspects and they were arrested near the border. They were found to be in possession of 11 weapons: Eight pistols, two Kalashnikov rifles and an M-16 automatic rifle.

The two suspects in their 20s, residents of Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, will be brought before a court on Tuesday morning to discuss the police's request to extend their detention.

The seizure of the weapons is part of the extensive activity carried out by the Israel Police to detect and seize illegal weapons.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Israel Police in cooperation with the IDF have thwarted 19 smuggling attempts. As part of these operations, the forces have seized 137 pistols, 20 assault rifles and 79 kg of cannabis worth millions of shekels.