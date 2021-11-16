New caucus will connect between Knesset and the Diaspora

The Jewish Agency, together with Knesset members David Bitan (Likud), Merav Ben Ari (Yesh Atid) and Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beitenu), launched a new caucus in the Knesset on Monday.

The Caucus for the Jewish People will be the largest in the Knesset with 64 Knesset members.

“The caucus works closely with the Jewish Agency to promote cooperation between the Jewish world and the Knesset, and to put issues of importance to the Jewish world on the agenda of the Knesset,” Josh Schwarcz, Secretary General of the Jewish Agency, told Arutz Sheva.

Schwarcz noted that the Jewish Agency put a lot of effort into helping Jewish communities struggling during the pandemic.

“Corona had a big effect on many Jewish communities throughout the world both in terms of sickness and in terms of economic impact,” he said. “The Jewish Agency put a lot of effort into helping Jewish communities around the world with Corona, giving financial assistance and more.”

He also touched on the subject of rising anti-Semitism internationally.

“Anti-Semitism is rising around the world, and that is something that we have to deal with. Us, the Jewish communities around the world, the Israeli government, in as tough a manner as possible,” he said.