'Iran has no intention of returning to 2015 nuclear deal'

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met Monday with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, who is visiting the region.

According to Ynet, Lapid told Malley that Iran has no intention of returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement and is merely using the negotiations with western powers in Vienna to buy time to further its nuclear program.

Lapid also told Malley that the 2015 deal is no longer relevant due to Iran's violations of the deal as well as the approaching sunset provisions which lift restrictions on Iran's nuclear program.

Malley is leading a multi-agency delegation from the US. According to Israel Hayom, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has decided not to meet him, in order to send the message that Israel opposes the US policy of reaching a new agreement with Iran. However, in addition to Lapid, Malley will meet with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Mossad chief David Barnea.

The Vienna talks on a new nuclear agreement are expected to begin at the end of November. Israel is certain that Iran's agreement to return to the table is intended to buy time, and that the country does not actually intend to return to the 2015 agreement or reach a new agreement.