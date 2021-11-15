Gantz to become first Israeli Defense Minister to visit Morocco next week

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will visit Morocco next week, become the first Israeli Defense Minister to visit the northwestern African nation.

The Defense Ministry announced Monday: "Defense Minister Benny Gantz will conduct an official visit to Morocco between 24-25.11.21. During the visit, the Minister will meet with his Moroccan counterpart and will sign an MOU that will outline defense cooperation between the two countries. Additional details and a full schedule will be released shortly."

Morocco was one of four Arab nations which signed the Abraham Accords, agreements to normalize tied with Israel, last year.

Israel and Morocco later signed an agreement that will see direct flights launched between them.

In August, Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita hosted his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in the first visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister to Morocco since 2003.

The Moroccan government recently announced it would review and ratify two bilateral cooperation treaties that were signed with Israel during Lapid’s visit to Morocco.