Police arrest woman suspected of murdering her mother

A 50-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of involvement in her mother's murder, Maariv reported.

The murder occurred in the mother's apartment, in the northern city of Nof Hagalil.

The mother, who was in her 90s, was found lifeless in the apartment.

On Sunday afternoon, police received a report about a woman in her 90s who was found lifeless in her apartment in northern Israel. Israel Police officers arriving at the scene detained the woman's daughter for questioning, suspecting that she had been involved in the crime.

Following an interrogation, the daughter was arrested.

During the interrogation, the daughter changed the story of her mother's death several times, and because of this, it was decided to arrest her. On Monday, a Nazareth court extended the daughter's arrest until November 18, in accordance with a request by Israel Police.