Netanyahu family seeks to keep security detail

The family of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to extend the term of their publicly-funded security detail, which is due to end in December after 12 years.

Walla correspondent Tal Shulo reported that the family claims there are "new and up-to-date threats" against them which necessitate the retention of their security details.

Security for the Netanyahu family is expected to end six months after the end of Netanyahu's term as prime minister - in the second week of December.

The government will continue to provide protection to Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu for the next twenty years, but his wife, Sara, and sons Avner and Yair will no longer be covered by the security detail, which included government security agents and a bullet-proof vehicle.

Representatives of the family have in recent days appealed to the head of the Chief Security Officer in the Prime Minister's Office, Alon Haliva, to convene the Ministerial Committee on Shin Bet Affairs, which approves the security arrangements of the prime minister and his family, to reconsider the decision.

Sources in the Prime Minister's Office told Walla that Haliva had not yet formulated an opinion on the latest threats, but did not rule out the possibility that he would later submit a request to convene the Ministerial Committee.