Turkey approves Israel's request to meet with arrested couple

The Turkish government on Monday approved a visit by representatives of the Israeli consulate in Istanbul to the Israeli couple Natali and Mordy Oknin who were arrested in Turkey last week and charged with espionage.

The Israeli Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General of Israel in Istanbul are working to coordinate the date of the visit with Turkish authorities to ensure it is held as soon as possible.

Israel continues to work with Turkish authorities to bring about the couple's release, so far without much success, and at the same time is trying to understand whether this is a one-off event or part of the implementation of a decision to launch an initiated crisis between Turkey and the Israeli government.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the couple were innocent civilians who were wrongfully arrested. "The Foreign Minister and I, and additional officials, dealt with this throughout the weekend. These are two innocent civilians who have been mistakenly caught up in a complex situation. I spoke yesterday with the family and we are doing everything to resolve the issue. I asked that the family stay strong, despite the great difficulty. We are with you. Beyond this, it would not be proper to expand at the moment."

The couple were arrested for photographing the palace of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.