British universities on the payroll of Islamic regimes

The University of Cambridge in recent weeks carried out talks with the United Arab Emirates for a mega donation of 400 million pounds.

British universities have been put up for sale. Two news stories from the last three months are enough to get that. Oxford accepted a mega-donation of 155 million pounds from a Vietnam conglomerate, while Imperial College London pocketed up to 14.5 million from Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant linked to its Communist Party.

But above all, an immense river of money that never dries up has been poured by Islamic regimes, dictatorships and monarchies into English universities.

A donation of £ 8.4 million from a Kuwait foundation is just one of the large sums to go to the London School of Economics, where a £ 1.5 million scandal broke out ten years ago over the Gaddafi Foundation run by his son. of the dictator, Seif al-Islam, who in return received a doctorate from the prestigious university.

The London School of Economics received £ 9m from the UAE Foundation to establish a center for Middle East studies and £ 2.5m for a building to be named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, the nation's founder.

According to an academic report cited by the BBC, Islamic regimes have donated £ 750 million to UK universities since 1996.

The Telegraph in an investigation revealed that a Saudi prince donated 8 million to Cambridge to build the Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Islamic Studies; Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad al-Qasimi, the ruler of Sharjah, donated 8 million to the University of Exeter and the Qatar Development Fund donated 3 million to Oxford.

Qatar is also very active in the United States, where it has spent $ 1 billion in American universities since 2011.

The Center for Social Cohesion has published a scary dossier listing many of these donations to British academic institutions:

1 million in Oxford (Saudi royal house)

1 million in Oxford (British Moroccan Society)

1.5 million in Oxford (United Arab Emirates)

2 million in Oxford (Saudi Prince Salman)

20 million in Oxford (Saudi King Fahd)

2.5 million in Oxford (Kuwait)

4 million in Oxford (Malaysia)

75 million in Oxford (Malaysia, Turkey, Yemen, Emirates and Brunei)

1.25 million in Cambridge (United Arab Emirates)

2.8 million in Cambridge (Oman)

8 million in Cambridge (Saudi Prince bin Talal)

8 million at the University of Edinburgh (Saudi Prince bin Talal)

1 million to the London School of Oriental Studies (Saudi King Fahd)

9 million to the London School of Economics (United Arab Emirates)

5.7 million to the London School of Economics (Kuwait)

2.5 million to the London School of Economics (Turkey)

2.5 million at Durham University (Sharjah)

2.4 million at the University of Exeter (Sharjah)

1.8 million at the University of Wales (Qatar)

Eight British universities alone have received more than 233 million from Islamic regimes. The total sum, revealed by Professor Anthony Glees, is the main external source of funding for UK universities. We are talking about Oxford, Cambridge, Durham, University College London, the London School of Economics, Exeter University in Davon, Dundee University in Scotland and City University in London. In practice, the English academic elite like America's Ivy League.

“Saudi Arabia alone has donated £ 189m, £ 21m to Oxford, £ 8m to Edinburgh, £ 8m to Cambridge, £ 1m to the Oxford Middle East Center at St Antony's College and a large sum to the Oxford Center for Islamic Studies, ”Anthony Glees told LobeLog.

How this money literally changes universities can be seen at the London School of Economics, where there was an event under the rules of sharia law. Strictly separate men and women. Professor Anthony Glees also said that 70 percent of classes at St Antony's College in Oxford, funded by Islamic regimes, are "relentlessly hostile" to the West and Israel.

This was demonstrated a few nights ago at the London School of Economics, where Israel’s ambassador to England, Tzipi Hotovely, was literally whisked away by the security service after an attempted assault. Along with the money comes Orientalism, Third Worldism, Decolonialism, Islamism and this is the result. And then we are no longer in the West.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.