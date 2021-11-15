US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield arrives at Israel

American Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield landed in Israel Monday morning, kicking off a five-day visit to the Middle East.

Thomas-Greenfield is set to visit Jerusalem and Ramallah before heading to Jordan. She is set to meet with senior Israeli and Palestinian Authority leaders and security officials.

The trip marks the first cabinet-level visit by an American official to Israel since the inauguration of the new Israeli government.

"I’ve landed in Israel and am looking forward to meetings with Israeli officials to reinforce the strong relationship between our nations and discuss U.S.-Israeli cooperation at the UN," Thomas-Greenfield tweeted upon arriving at Ben-Gurion International Airport.

Thomas-Greenfield's Israeli counterpart, Ambassador Gilad Erdan, is set to accompany her during her visit to Jerusalem, including at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum.

“I frequently work with Ambassador Thomas Greenfield on preventing and obstructing anti-Israel initiatives at the UN and the Security Council," Erdan said Sunday. "I am certain that after her visit, her support for Israel will only be strengthened and the Ambassador will learn many important things about Israel, which will bolster our standing in the international arena.”