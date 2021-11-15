Tourists who received Sputnik vaccine to be allowed to enter Israel

Tourists who have received the Russian Sputnik vaccine will now be allowed to enter Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz), together with Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) have agreed that in light of the low infection rates and the success of Israel's booster campaign, those who have been vaccinated with the Sputnik may enter Israel - even though the Sputnik has not received international recognition.

At the same time, these tourists will be required to present the results of a serological test performed prior to their entry to Israel.

According to Israel's Channel 13 News, professionals in the various ministries have been required to coordinate between the Israeli systems and the Russian systems, in order to allow those who have received the Sputnik to enter Israel.

Due to legal and technical difficulties discovered so far in the existing tourism guidelines, those who have received the Sputnik will only be allowed to enter Israel at the beginning of December.