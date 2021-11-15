PM's official residence to undergo year-long renovations

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been in office for nearly six months, but he hardly uses his official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem and has never slept there, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the residence will undergo a long renovation process that is expected to last about a year, and the planning process for the renovation is currently in its final stages.

The move will include two parts: The first is a significant security overhaul requested by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), which claims that the current residence is not prepared for significant emergencies.

The second part is a general renovation of infrastructure, painting the house and replacing old furniture.