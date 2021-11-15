UK counter-terrorism police detain three after car explosion in Liverpool

Counter-terrorism police in Britain on Sunday detained three men in connection to an explosion at a hospital in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another, The Associated Press reported.

The three men, whose ages ranged from 21 to 29, were detained in the Kensington area of the city, according to the report.

The arrests came hours after police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning.

Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist attack, but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation and the men were detained under the Terrorism Act.

"So far we understand, the car involved was a taxi, which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred," Merseyside Police said in a statement. "Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything."

The male passenger of the car died and the driver was being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Police said they were "keeping an open mind" about what caused the explosion.

Britain has been hit by several terrorist attacks in recent years. Last month, UK lawmaker David Amess was stabbed multiple times during a visit to a church by Ali Harbi Ali, who considered himself affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization.

In February of 2020, a man stabbed and wounded three people in south London before being shot dead by police.

Three months earlier, three people were killed in a terrorist attack at London Bridge.

In May of 2017, 22 people were killed when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

London Bridge was also the scene of a terrorist attack in June of 2017 in which ISIS-inspired attackers ran down people on the bridge, killing two. They then proceeded to stab several people to death in nearby Borough Market.