Ambassador Erdan to accompany US Ambassador during visit to Israel

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, will arrive in Israel in order to accompany the US representative to the UN, Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield, on her first visit to Israel, which will begin on Monday.

Throughout the visit, Ambassador Thomas Greenfield is expected to visit Yad Vashem and will meet with Israel’s President and Prime Minister.

Additionally, the ambassadors are scheduled to go on a security-oriented tour with Deputy Chief of Staff Major-General Hertzi Levy. On the tour they will visit Palmahim Base for an overview of aerial defense systems, tour the Gaza border as well as the northern border, and will visit a Hezbollah Attack tunnel.

Ambassador Erdan said, “I frequently work with Ambassador Thomas Greenfield on preventing and obstructing anti-Israel initiatives at the UN and the Security Council. I am certain that after her visit, her support for Israel will only be strengthened and the Ambassador will learn many important things about Israel, which will bolster our standing in the international arena.”