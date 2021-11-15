US and Israel to combat ransomware

The US Treasury Department announced on Sunday that it had entered a partnership with Israel to combat ransomware, Reuters reported.

According to a statement, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Director General of the National Cyber Directorate, Yigal Unna, in Israel on Sunday to establish a bilateral partnership.

The announcement follows a virtual meeting aimed at tackling ransomware, which was held at the White House in October with the European Union and more than 30 countries, including Israel.

According to Sunday’s statement, a broader US-Israeli task force was also launched to address issues related to fintech and cybersecurity.