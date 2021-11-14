Family pushes back on claims teen died from COVID vaccine

The family of an Israeli teen who died recently is pushing back on claims that her death was the result of an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sixteen-year-old Efrat Matzliah, a member of the haredi community in Rehovot in central Israel, passed away recently, after suffering a stroke.

Following her death, Efrat's picture was featured in a string of social media posts claiming she had died due to an adverse reaction to the Pfizer COVID vaccine, including some messages which read: "Efrat, 16, a girl from a seminary in Rehovot, received the shot, the had a stroke and died. Yet another helpless victim of the terrible Pfizer jab."

Journalist Sivan Rahav Meir reported that the Matzliah family has rejected the claim, and noted that Efrat had suffered from a birth defect in her brain.

"The family has said that this is nonsense, and that it is increasing their suffering."

Efrat's brother wrote: "My sister's death was unrelated to the vaccine, it was instead caused by a birth defect and we're considering suing the people who are spreading this."