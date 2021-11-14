IDF reservists to be investigated over death of Arab rioter

Israeli military police have launched an investigation against a group of IDF soldiers attacked by Arab rioters in Samaria earlier this month, following the death of one of the rioters.

The riot broke out on Friday, November 5th, outside of the Israeli town of Elon Moreh in Samaria, when dozens of Arab rioters began hurling stones at a squad of Israeli soldiers.

After the rioters charged the soldiers, hitting several of them with rocks, the IDF force, made up of reservists, opened fire, killing one of the terrorists.

The terrorist was later identified as 15-year-old Muhammed Da’das, a resident of the Palestinian Authority-controlled village of Askar, on the outskirts of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria.

Left-wing pundit Gideon Levy of Ha’aretz visited the slain terrorist’s family, and later petitioned army police to investigate the incident.

Following Levy’s petition, the IDF announced that it was launching a probe of the shooting.

“Following reports which have been received regarding the killing of a Palestinian, a police army investigation has been launched. When it has been completed, the findings will be given to army prosecutors to make a final determination in the matter.”

The NGO ‘Torat Lehima’, which seeks to reduce limits on IDF soldiers’ ability to use deadly force against active threats, slammed the IDF’s announcement.

“If any investigation needs to be opened, it should be into how IDF soldiers are forced to suffer stone, rock, and firebomb attacks day and night without the terrorists being eliminated by the dozen or the hundred.”