Keeping wine kosher in Gush Etzion

This week The Kashrut Division of the Gush Etzion Religious Council carried out the ritual distribution of “donations and tithes” at the Gush Etzion Winery. This yearly event is a key component of producing Kosher (Mehadrin) wine at the facility.

Wines made in Gush Etzion, with the kashrut symbol of the Gush Etzion Religious Council, have a reputation of quality all over the world.

The event was attended by: Chairman of the Gush Etzion Religious Council Rabbi Rafi Ostroff, Head of the Kashrut Department of the Gush Etzion Religious Council Rabbi Chaim Iram, Director of the Gush Etzion Religious Council Kashrut Department Rabbi Chaim Markowitz, Secretary of the Gush Etzion Religious Council Amnon Chief, Rabbi Krakowski from the OU Kashrut Department, Rabbis Saba and Katshvili from Badatz Beit Yosef, along with winemakers from the area including Kfar Etzion, Migdal Oz, and Rosh Tzurim, and Shraga and Assaf Rosenberg, owners of the Gush Etzion Winery.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman attended the ceremony and said:

"The traditional event of giving donations and tithes at the Gush Etzion Winery is a significant milestone that connects the Torah and tradition with the region of our ancestors here in Gush Etzion. Congratulations to the Religious Council for carrying out this tradition successfully. This is a great blessing for the entire wine industry in our area."

The Chairman of the Religious Council, Rabbi Rafi Ostroff, said: "The Kosher Department of the Religious Council works hand in hand with the business owners in order to promote and advance businesses in Gush Etzion. We see the exemplary kashrut work being carried out, enhancing the lives of the residents along with business owners, as we are all on the same side.”