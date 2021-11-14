Despite assimilation, Kosher food is on the rise

Menachem Lubinsky, founder of the Kosherfest, comments on the special significance of this year's Kosherfest: "From all the 32 fests that Kosherfest has held, this one has special meaning to me. After two very difficult years of many losses and trying to do business over the phone with no personal contact. So now, after two years, seeing each other again, healthy, trying to promote this industry, it's a celebration. This is something we only dreamt about two years ago, going back to normal. So yes, this is very exciting for us"

Menachem Lubinsky also comments on the growing popularity of the Kosherfest among non-Jews: "There is a perception among non-Jews that Kosher food is healthier and cleaner. This is great for the industry as the income coming in is from more than just the people that are traditionally Kosher."

Menachem also states that assimilation has not affected the Kosher industry. "Around the holidays they celebrate Pesach and Hannukah, and when they do they buy all the traditional food like Matzah. So yes, we may have lost them in a certain respect but we haven't lost them entirely in terms of Kosher [foods]," says Menachem.

There is only a matter of time before we have a Kosherfest also in Dubai. We had an exhibit from Dubai in 2019. This was a predecessor to the Abraham Accords. The council general of New York sent an email to the ambassador in Washington, which was forwarded to the Prime Minister saying 'we already have Kosher, lets go all the way," says Lubinsky.