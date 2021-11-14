The Israeli embassy promotes Kosher and Israeli food

Omri Shushan store manager of Israel's embassy in the US, representing Israeli diplomats, comments on the significance of promoting kosher food around the world, and strengthening ties with Israeli distributors of Israeli diplomats there at the Kosherfest.

"When there is a holiday we give away gifts for diplomats all over the world. I actually had a small part in what happened behind the scenes when PM Naftali Bennett got stuck overseas for Shabbat. Because Bennett is orthodox he required kosher meals. We organized special bourekas for him that he would have a taste of Israel there over Shabbat, says Omri.