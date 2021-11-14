A first: 'IRONMAN' competition held in Israel

The IRONMAN 70.3 competition in Tiberias has ended. It began on Friday morning at six o'clock. More than 2,200 participants took part in the first triathlon of its kind held in Israel.

Just before the start of the competition, as is customary at a sporting event, the participants dedicated a minute of applause in memory of the "Iron Grandfather" - the late Dr. Zvi David Loyal, who was killed in a car accident about a week before the competition in which he was to participate.

Participants completed a route that included 1.9 km of swimming along the Sea of Galilee, 90 km of cycling route 90 and 22.1 km of running.

Dan Alterman is the first to complete the IRONMAN 70.3 competition with a result of 04:10:30. The first woman to complete the competition track is Antonina Reznikov with a result of 04:38:28.