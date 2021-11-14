Arizona: Parents want answers on dossier with their private info
Scottsdale, Arizona mom discusses contents of the ‘dossier' with parents' private information.
Tags: Arizona Fox & Friends Trending
Arizona
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaArizona: Parents want answers on dossier with their private info
Arizona: Parents want answers on dossier with their private info
Scottsdale, Arizona mom discusses contents of the ‘dossier' with parents' private information.
Tags: Arizona Fox & Friends Trending
Arizona
iStock
top