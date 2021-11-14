First ever Israeli defense exhibition at the Dubai Airshow showcases SIBAT

One year after the signing of the historic Abraham Accords, the Directorate for International Defense Cooperation (SIBAT), in the Israel Ministry of Defense will establish an Israeli pavilion at the "Dubai Airshow", according to a Ministry of Defense spokesperson.

Defense Minister, Benny Gantz said: “The partnership between Israel and the UAE, which has been expanding since the signing of the Abraham Accords, is a strategic asset. The participation of the Ministry of Defense in the exhibition reflects the deepening relations between our countries. I congratulate Sibat and all the Israeli industries for their participation in this important exhibition, and am positive that this will serve as a launch board for further cooperation.”

The national pavilion will be inaugurated by the Head of Sibat, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, along with senior members of Israel’s defense establishment and the managers of participating defense industries.

The defense industries participating in the exhibition include: Elbit Systems, IAI, Rafael, Tomer Astronautics, Nir Or, and UVision.

Head of Sibat, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas commented: "The opening of an Israeli national pavilion in Dubai is a new and historic component in the strengthening relations between Israel and the UAE. We are thrilled to have an opportunity to participate in this important exhibition and to showcase the advanced technological capabilities of Israel’s defense industries. Within the framework of the exhibition, we plan to hold numerous meetings to discuss new areas of collaboration.”