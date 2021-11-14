Likud MK: Dissolving government with Gantz was a mistake

MK David Bitan (Likud) stated Sunday morning that it was a mistake for the Likud party to clash with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and dissolve the government which was formed last year with Gantz's Blue and White party.

"It was a mistake to dismantle the government with Ganz, not only ours, but of both sides - and now Netanyahu is not prime minister and Gantz is not prime minister," Bitan said in an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio).

He added that the situation could be rectified even today and that Gantz could be allowed to be prime minister. "I am not familiar with the covert negotiations, but I say openly - that he could come and correct what has happened in the past."

Bitan referred to Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's bill that will be brought to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation today and which sets a term limit of eight years for the position of prime minister.

"If the law is a full eight years and not two terms - there is something to talk about. In talks with Netanyahu in the past, he had no problem with the law, provided it does not apply retroactively," Bitan said.