Forest fire breaks out in northern Israeli city

A fire broke out in a forest adjacent to the northern Israeli city of Ma'alot-Tarshiha, located about 20 kilometers east of Nahariya, early Sunday morning.

Fire and rescue services said that nearby homes have been evacuated due to fear for the lives of local residents.

Over 200 fires broke out in open areas over the course of Shabbat and initial investigations have shown that the larger fires may have been set intentionally.

Initial investigations by Israel Police and the Fire and Rescue Service showed that the large fires which broke out in the Galilee town of Gita and in the town of Zeitan, near Ben Gurion International Airport, were the result of arson, Kan 11 News reported.

On Saturday, fires broke out near the town of Yarka in northern Israel, as well as in Kafr Kabul and Kafr Yasif, two northern Arab towns near Highway 70. Dozens of families were evacuated, but no one was injured.

The fire in Zeitan forced residents to evacuate their homes, and fighting it caused changes in departures from Ben Gurion International Airport. Later, firefighters succeeded in gaining control of the flames.

The fire in the Galilee town of Gita damaged seven homes, and forced 75 families to evacuate. The families were allowed to return home once the fire was under control.