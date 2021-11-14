Iran calls for 'serious' approach in nuclear talks

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Saturday called for both sides to take a "serious" approach in upcoming nuclear talks.

"I believe that if the opposite sides enter the Vienna talks with a serious and positive approach, it will be possible to achieve a good agreement in a short time," Amir Abdollahian was quoted by the Xinhua news agency as saying.

"The Islamic Republic has no intention to be locked in the stalemate remaining from the previous negotiations," he said, urging for "effective and verifiable removal of (US) sanctions and the return of the opposite sides to their full obligations" as the necessary steps for the progress of the talks.

Washington's behavior in imposing new sanctions against Iran has made providing "objective guarantees" an unavoidable necessity, he said.

Last week, an Iranian diplomat said that the negotiations on a return to the nuclear deal, which had been stalled since President Ebrahim Raisi took office in June, will restart November 29 in Vienna.

A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday demanded that the US lift sanctions imposed on Iran as part of the nuclear talks and also reassure Iran it will not abandon the deal again.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said last week, after Iran announced the resumption of talks, that negotiations should pick up exactly where they left off and expressed optimism that outstanding issues could be resolved swiftly.

"We've said this many times before, but we believe it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA by closing the relatively small number of issues that remained outstanding at the end of June when the sixth round concluded," Price said.

He warned, however, that the US feels time is running short to reach an agreement.

"We believe that if the Iranians are serious, we can manage to do that in relatively short order, but we've also been clear, including as this pause has dragged on for some time, that this window of opportunity will not be open forever, and that, especially if Iran continues to take provocative nuclear steps," Price stated.