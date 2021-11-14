Sudan: At least 5 killed in crackdown on anti-coup protests

Sudanese security forces killed at least five demonstrators on Saturday in a crackdown on anti-coup protests, medics said, according to AFP.

The pro-democracy protests come nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government, detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency.

The independent Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said five protesters were killed in Saturday's rallies, two in the city of Omdurman and three in east Khartoum.

Four were shot dead, while one died from "suffocation by tear gas", the medics said, according to AFP.

A "large number of people" were also wounded by live rounds, they added.

Security forces stormed one hospital in Omdurman and detained several of the wounded, they said.

The latest deaths brings to 20 the number of people killed in anti-coup protests since the military takeover on October 25.

The US embassy in Khartoum said it "deeply regrets the loss of life and injuries of dozens of Sudanese citizens demonstrating today for freedom and democracy."

Immediately after the October 25 coup, the United States announced that it is pausing assistance from the $700 million Sudan aid package following the coup attempt in the country.

"Those funds were intended to support the country's democratic transition as we evaluate the next steps for Sudan programming," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

On Thursday, Burhan reappointed himself as head of the army-run interim governing body following the recent coup.