Israel to purchase Pfizer's new anti-COVID drug

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Israeli Health Ministry have reached an agreement Pfizer to purchase ten thousand doses of the company's new anti-coronavirus medication, Channel 12 News reported.

The new medication helps patients who are at high risk of becoming seriously ill, and according to Pfizer demonstrated up to 89% effectiveness in curbing hospitalizations or death among high-risk patients.

Last Sunday, Bennett said that the government was looking into purchasing the pill, but that Israel was not in talks to procure it.

On Monday, it was reported that Health Ministry professionals had contacted Pfizer to request information on the medication.

Israel will wait for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before asking that the pills be shipped, the report said.