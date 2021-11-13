Police name man suspected of murdering girlfriend

Israel Police have named the man suspected of murdering his girlfriend as Roni Shumov, age 25.

The girlfriend, an 18-year-old resident of Netanya, was found dead in a Be'er Sheva apartment on Saturday morning. Shumov was arrested, and is the primary suspect in her death.

The young woman's sister told Israel Hayom, "On Thursday, my sister wanted to go to him, to Be'er Sheva, and my mother shut her up at home. He sat six months for violence against her. He was released just a month ago."

She added that in order to leave home, her sister had called the police to the family's home in Netanya.

"The police officer said that she is over 18 and can go where she likes," her sister said. "She traveled to him, to Be'er Sheva, and it ended in murder. The police officer could have prevented this murder. We knew it would end badly. We tried to do everything. My mother shut her up at home. It didn't help."

The girlfriend's aunt told Israel Hayom: "He is a violent person. He has police records. Why didn't the police help? The mother complained and didn't let her leave. A police officer came and told her that she's allowed to leave and to do what she wants. Why didn't the police officer save her? Why didn't he order a social worker? He knew he was violent."

One of his neighbors told Israel Hayom: "I prevented him from punching her to bits two weeks ago. I told the investigator that she was screaming. I heard her head in the wall a few times. I told him, 'Stop hitting her,' and he said, 'What are you getting involved for?' and I told him I'll get involved as much as I like."

The court has extended Shumov's arrest by five days, and the victim's body has been sent to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute.

Israel Police told Israel Hayom: "We share the deep sorrow of the family. The dead woman called the police hotline on November 9, 2021, at 6:45p.m. She said she is 18 and her parents are not allowing her to leave the house. A police officer who arrived at the family's home met the dead woman in the home, along with her mother and sister."

"The dead woman told the police officer that she is interested in traveling home to Be'er Sheva, to her boyfriend, and that her mother is preventing her from leaving the house. The officer saw that she was confused and that her senses were dulled, and turned to her and requested that she listen to her mother and not travel. The dead woman was convinced by the police officer and family members to go to sleep, and she acquiesced and remained at home. The police officer left the scene only after ensuring that the dead woman agreed to remain at home and rest, and after her mother locked the door."