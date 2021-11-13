Research: Smoking products are often sold near schools

Within a one-kilometer (0.62 miles) radius of any school, there are an average of 14 places to purchase smoking products, a new research showed.

The research mapped the locations of sales points which may influence the exposure of children and youths to smoking products.

According to Israel Hayom, the research mapped all schools in Israel - elementary, middle, and high schools - and showed that there are more sales points near schools in areas with a middle-class socioeconomic status than those with a low or high socioeconomic status.

The research was conducted by Professor Hagai Levine and Dr. Daniel Elbaz by the Hebrew University and Hadassah's school for public health.

"In order to fight smoking among Israel's youth, we must require licensing of sales locations, ban sales near schools, and enforce the ban on selling to minors," Israel Hayom quoted Prof. Levine as saying.