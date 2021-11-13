Gilad Erdan: 'I'll continue fighting for Israel'

Gilad Erdan, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations and outgoing Ambassador to the United States, has promised to continue "fighting on Israel's behalf" in the United Nations, even after he resigns from his position as Ambassador to the US.

"As I conclude my term as Amb to the US, I am proud of the work we have done to strengthen the relationship," Erdan tweeted Friday. "I will continue fighting on Israel's behalf in my role as Amb to the UN to ensure that the world's only Jewish state is treated fairly in the international arena."

Erdan requested in July to resign his role as Ambassador to the US in November.

According to the terms of the coalition agreement signed by members of the previous government, Erdan was only supposed to serve as Israel’s ambassador to the United States until November 2021, at which point former Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz would have become premier and appointed his own choice of ambassador to the position.

Erdan explained at the time: "It is only proper in my eyes that the person who represents the government before the American administration should be someone appointed by the current government [in Israel], and therefore I am notifying the Prime Minister of my intention to conclude my term as ambassador, immediately after a new ambassador is approved."

"I will continue to defend Israel at the United Nations and to fight for justice in the international arena," he said then.