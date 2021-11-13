Watch: Israel and US exercise open and urban field combat

A two-week long multi-force training exercise led by IDF Ground Forces, in cooperation with MARCENT forces and the US Marine Corps, has ended.



Over the past two weeks, US Marines trained alongside Ground Force units in various methods, with an emphasis on open and urban field combat at the Ground Forces training bases.



The exercise was another component of the collaboration between the IDF and MARCENT, which is under the US CENTCOM.



In addition to the exercise, annual discussions between the IDF and the Marines were conducted, led by infantry officer and chief paratrooper Brigadier General Guy Levy and establishing the 2022 joint training framework.

Separately, on Wednesday, the militaries of Israel and the US, together with those of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, kicked off a multilateral maritime security operations exercise. That exercise, which is taking place in the Red Sea, will last five days and is the first public naval exercise Israel has held with the UAE and Bahrain since the Abraham Accords were signed last year.

On Sunday, Iran kicked off a widescale military exercise, conducted throughout the area from north of the Indian Ocean to parts of the Red Sea. The Iranian exercise includes among other things, the use of drones, manned aircraft, special forces, and both defensive and offensive missiles systems.