Former Justice Minister: Yamina MKs are 'politically homeless'

Former Justice Minister Haim Ramon said on Friday he does not see a political future for Knesset members of the Yamina party, following their decision to form a government with the left and Ra'am.

In an interview with Galey Israel radio, Ramon said, "All the members of Yamina have nowhere to go, their public does not exist, their chances of passing the electoral threshold are very small."

"The public they are trying to reach will prefer to vote for other parties," Ramon estimated. "They are politically homeless people. Yamina will not topple the government, New Hope will not topple it either."

Ramon argued that the media handles Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with kid gloves more than it did Ariel Sharon. "Even Sharon was not as protected as Bennett. He who overthrew Bibi is allowed to do everything. He is forgiven for everything. He is allowed to do the complete opposite, to be more Bibi than Bibi, to have more MKs join the Knesset under the Norwegian Law than Bibi."

Ramon also attacked Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and said, "Lapid has no path, did you hear him speak fundamentally on political issues? On the issue of Iran, an existential issue, does he have a path? This is his way.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)