UK man to be sentenced for wearing T-shirts of banned terror groups

A man from Swindon, England will be sentenced after he admitted on Friday to wearing T-shirts promoting Palestinian terrorist groups banned by the UK government while walking through a Jewish neighbourhood in London.

Feras Al Jayoosi, 34, pleaded guilty to four counts of wearing an article of clothing in support of a proscribed organization, BBC News reported.

The T-shirts featuring Hamas’s military wing and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, both of which have been banned by the UK government, were worn on several instances in the heavily Jewish Golders Green area of London and at Barbury Castle, a fort in Wiltshire.

Jayoosi was released on bail and will be sentenced next month.

The Community Security Trust (CST), the organization that oversees the security of the UK Jewish community, commended police and the prosecutor’s office for pursuing the case.

The incident came “so soon after the huge rise in anti-Semitism and anti-Jewish extremism during the recent conflict in Israel,” a CST spokesperson told the Jewish Chronicle.

The organization added that they were “grateful” to police and counter-terrorism officials for securing the conviction.