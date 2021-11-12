Netherlands to declare partial lockdown

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rota, will convene a press conference tonight (Friday) at which he will announce a partial lockdown for the period of three weeks after record morbidity figures were reported last week.

The lockdown will include early closure of entertainment venues like restaurants and bars, as well as non-essential shops. Sports games will be held without fans. The Dutch government will recommend working from home and limiting gatherings to no more than four unrelated individuals in one space.

The Netherlands ' death toll stands at 18,663.