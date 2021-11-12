

Yesha Council CEO: Shaked is the most important minister The CEO of Yesha Council told the Helebian community in Brooklyn that Ayelet Shaked is the most important minister in the government. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Courtesy Yesha Council CEO: Shaked is the most important minister Yigal Dilmoni, CEO of the Yesha Council, joined Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked for a visit to the Syrian Jewish community of Brooklyn.



"I don't think people really understand that Ayelet is the most important minister of this government," he told the congregation. "It is a great event that the most important minister of the government would visit your home."



"I want to thank Ayelet," he added, "For her significant support of the Judea and Samaria for her pushing for thousands of new housing units, and for pushing the government farther to the right and always trying to do the right things."



