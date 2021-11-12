Prime Minister Bennett: 'Western Wall being used for political campaign'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday morning responded to the clashes which recently took place near the Western Wall, calling them a "divisive campaign."

In a Friday statement, Bennett wrote, "The Western Wall is currently being used for a planned political campaign, for which large amounts of money were collected for the purpose of goring out the government. Maybe it will take hold - but there will be great damage."

Bennett emphasized that the Western Wall is "the place which is so beloved, so important to every Jew, the place that unites us, generation after generation, and especially since it was redeemed by IDF soldiers in the Six Day War."

"Even during periods of stormy disagreements, we must preserve the islands of holiness, the things which we do not touch," he emphasized.

"If there is a problem, we solve it through dialogue. We don't conduct polls and decide to force, with all our might, a divisive campaign about the Western Wall. I am asking you - before you are dragged into an emotional storm about something, check: What are the facts? Is someone leading you on here?"

The Sephardic-haredi Shas party responded, "Just now, Bennett wrote about the Western Wall. We must preserve the islands of holiness - there are things that we don't touch. We agree with him 100%. There are no issues at the Western Wall and there does not need to be any 'dialogue.' The Western Wall is not the Carmel Market and it is not open for negotiations."

"Bennett, with all of your difficulties, try to stick with what you wrote. Don't touch the holy Western Wall. Don't change anything. You will suddenly discovered that there is no initiated campaign, there are no polls, there is no fundraising, and there are no tough paranoias."