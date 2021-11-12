Expert: 'Definitely a dilemma' whether to vaccinate children against coronavirus

Health Minister Director General Professor Nachman Ash on Friday morning said he expects that COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 will be distributed within the next two weeks.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Prof. Ash said, "We are waiting for the vaccines to arrive. I believe it will take another two weeks - and we are ready to start."

Prof. Ash also said he understands parents who are hesitant to vaccinate their child against coronavirus.

"I don't reject those parents who want to take more time," he said. "This is definitely a dilemma, whether to vaccinate or not, but it's very important to us that anyone who is still unsure ask the advice of their doctor."

"This vaccine has a profile that is just as safe as that of previous vaccines," he added.

Earlier this week, the Health Ministry's committee of experts approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use in children ages 5-11.

The approval was granted in a vote which passed 73-2, and followed approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which had been issued nearly two weeks prior. Since the FDA issued its approval, nearly one million children between the ages of 5-11 have received their first dose.