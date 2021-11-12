IDF report: Officer and soldier were shot - due to lack of coordination

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi received this week an investigative report on a nighttime arrest operation in the Arab town of Bruqin.

During the operation, which was conducted by the IDF's Duvdevan Unit, Captain D. and Sergeant Major Y. sustained severe injuries from friendly fire.

The investigation was conducted by Central Command Commander Yehuda Fuchs, and showed that the mistake which lead to the injuries of both officer and soldier stemmed from a lack of coordination and the fact that the two were mistakenly identified as terrorists.

It also noted that the arrest which the two were attempting to conduct was part of a widescale operation by the IDF's Judea and Samaria Division, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and intelligence bodies, and that the operation included a large wave of arrests to thwart Hamas' military infrastructure.